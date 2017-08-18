Here & Now
Second Terror Attack Hits Spain
There has been a second terrorist attack in Spain, after a car plowed into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday.
Police say they moved to counter the second attack early Friday morning local time. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from the BBC's Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) in Barcelona.
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
