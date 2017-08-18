Wisconsin's Foxconn Deal Would Be Largest Incentive Package In State History

The Wisconsin state Assembly has passed a bill to give a $3 billion tax break to Foxconn. Republican Gov. Scott Walker is trying to lure the Taiwanese electronics company to build an assembly plant in the state for panels used in smartphones and televisions.

Some Democratic lawmakers are critical of the deal, saying the state is offering too much. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Marti Mikkelson, reporter at WUWM in Milwaukee.