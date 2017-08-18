Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Wisconsin's Foxconn Deal Would Be Largest Incentive Package In State History

August 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos joins with fellow Republicans to defend a $3 billion tax break package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group that the Assembly was set to pass on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (Scott Bauer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos joins with fellow Republicans to defend a $3 billion tax break package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group that the Assembly was set to pass on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (Scott Bauer/AP)

The Wisconsin state Assembly has passed a bill to give a $3 billion tax break to Foxconn. Republican Gov. Scott Walker is trying to lure the Taiwanese electronics company to build an assembly plant in the state for panels used in smartphones and televisions.

Some Democratic lawmakers are critical of the deal, saying the state is offering too much. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Marti Mikkelson, reporter at WUWM in Milwaukee.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news