August 21, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 21, 2017 full broadcast, we kick off eclipse anticipation by checking in with NPR science correspondent Joe Palca about what to look for, and what unexpected things could happen. Also we remember comedian Jerry Lewis, who died Sunday at the age of 91. Plus we hear the latest on the search for 10 sailors missing from the USS John McCain after another U.S. Navy accident. And, does teaching poetry get in the way of enjoying it? Poet and professor Matthew Zapruder's new book shares ways to look at poetry anew.