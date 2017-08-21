Monday night on national television, President Trump will outline his strategy for Afghanistan, including whether or not he'll send more U.S. troops there. The announcement comes as Trump finds himself further isolated politically, following his remarks last week placing blame on "both sides" at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest in politics.