Trump To Unveil Afghanistan Strategy

August 21, 2017
Afghan national army (ANA) Soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. President Donald Trump will use a nationally televised address to outline for a war-weary nation the strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan after 16 years of combat and lives lost. (Rahmat Gul/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Monday night on national television, President Trump will outline his strategy for Afghanistan, including whether or not he'll send more U.S. troops there. The announcement comes as Trump finds himself further isolated politically, following his remarks last week placing blame on "both sides" at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest in politics.

This segment aired on August 21, 2017.

