In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 22, 2017 full broadcast, retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, reacts to President Trump's remarks Monday night about U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, and discusses what's next. Also, the conservationist community is mourning and police are investigating the killing of Wayne Lotter, a South African animal activist. Kelvin Alie, executive vice president of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, tells us more about Lotter's life and work. And after a number of public comments warning of the dangers of artificial intelligence, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now spearheaded an effort to ban so-called "killer robots."