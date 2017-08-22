August 22, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 22, 2017 full broadcast, we continue our analysis of President Trump's speech about U.S. policy in Afghanistan by speaking with military analyst Jason Dempsey, a former Army officer who fought there. Also, author Kamila Shamsie joins us to discuss her new novel, which uses the Greek tragedy "Antigone" to tell the story of two British Muslim sisters whose lives are torn apart when their brother is recruited into ISIS. And "Manhunt: Unabomber," a new TV series on the Discovery Channel, shows how a FBI profiler used Ted Kaczynski's own words to track him down. We talk with former agent James R. Fitzgerald, played in the series by Sam Worthington. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.