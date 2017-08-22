Here & Now
Prominent Conservationist Killed In Tanzania
The conservationist community is mourning and police are investigating the killing of Wayne Lotter, a South African animal activist. Lotter is the founder of PAMS Foundation and was known for his work in protecting Tanzania's elephants.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kelvin Alie (@KelvinAlie), executive vice president of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, about Lotter's death.
This segment aired on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
