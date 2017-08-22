Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Prominent Conservationist Killed In Tanzania

August 22, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A picture taken on Jan. 14, 2017, shows South African conservationist Wayne Lotter taking part in the Walk for Elephants event endorsed by the Chinese embassy, in Dar es Salaam. Lotter, a leading conservationist who had worked hard to bring down notorious elephant poachers and stop ivory trafficking, has been shot dead in Tanzania, his PAMS foundation said on Aug. 20, 2017. (Daniel Hayduk/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A picture taken on Jan. 14, 2017, shows South African conservationist Wayne Lotter taking part in the Walk for Elephants event endorsed by the Chinese embassy, in Dar es Salaam. Lotter, a leading conservationist who had worked hard to bring down notorious elephant poachers and stop ivory trafficking, has been shot dead in Tanzania, his PAMS foundation said on Aug. 20, 2017. (Daniel Hayduk/AFP/Getty Images)

The conservationist community is mourning and police are investigating the killing of Wayne Lotter, a South African animal activist. Lotter is the founder of PAMS Foundation and was known for his work in protecting Tanzania's elephants.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kelvin Alie (@KelvinAlie), executive vice president of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, about Lotter's death.

This segment aired on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news