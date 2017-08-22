Here & Now
Tensions Rise In Phoenix As Trump Visits For Campaign Rally
President Trump will hold another "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. It's the president's first rally since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton called on the Trump campaign to delay the event.
Trump has hinted he might grant a presidential pardon to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. KJZZ's Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy) reports.
This segment aired on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
