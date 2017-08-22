Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Is Oil Making A Comeback?

August 22, 2017
French energy company Total will acquire the Danish company A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil and gas division for a price tag of nearly $5 billion. The deal comes as oil prices are rebounding.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about what's happening now in the oil industry.

This segment airs on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

