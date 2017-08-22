Trump Courts Controversies Ahead Of Arizona Rally

President Trump makes his first visit as president to Arizona for a controversial rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The city's mayor has asked Trump to delay the event in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and thousands of residents have said they will protest the event.

Trump is expected to wade into Arizona politics, and has hinted he may pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt in July. Here & Now's Robin Young looks ahead with journalist Jude Joffe-Block (@judejoffeblock).