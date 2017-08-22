Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Courts Controversies Ahead Of Arizona Rally

August 22, 2017
Motorists pass a campaign sign for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and vice presidential running mate Mike Pence posted in the center median of a roadway near a polling station on Nov. 8, 2016, in Cave Creek, Ariz. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump makes his first visit as president to Arizona for a controversial rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The city's mayor has asked Trump to delay the event in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and thousands of residents have said they will protest the event.

Trump is expected to wade into Arizona politics, and has hinted he may pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt in July. Here & Now's Robin Young looks ahead with journalist Jude Joffe-Block (@judejoffeblock).

This segment airs on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

