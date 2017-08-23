Here & Now
Facing Alzheimer's Risk, Some Try Lifestyle Changes To Stave Off Disease
A group of people who've learned that they're genetically at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease are trying dietary and lifestyle changes to prevent, or at least delay, the onset of the disease.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti learns more from STAT's Meghana Keshavan (@megkesh).
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
