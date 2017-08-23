In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 23, 2017 full broadcast, we get a debrief on President Trump's rally Tuesday night in Arizona from KJZZ's Jimmy Jenkins. Also, Danish police confirmed Wednesday that a torso found off the coast of Copenhagen earlier this week is that of missing Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall. Reporter Sidsel Overgaard joins us to discuss the story, which has gripped Denmark in recent weeks. And we hear more about a group of people who've learned that they're genetically at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, and are trying dietary and lifestyle changes to prevent — or at least delay — the onset of the disease. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.