In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 23, 2017 full broadcast, political analysts Paris Dennard and Karine Jean-Pierre discuss the fallout from Presidnet Trump's campaign rally Tuesday in Phoenix. Also, we take a look at Google and Walmart announcing they will team up to fight Amazon's online retail dominance, with Google starting to offer Walmart products through its Google Express service. And at least 20 nonprofit organizations have canceled fundraising events scheduled at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. But why do charities put on expensive galas in the first place? You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.