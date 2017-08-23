Here & Now
Fishing On Martha's Vineyard With A Surfcasting Legend
Here & Now's Robin Young (@hereandnowrobin) travels the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard with surfcasting legend Paul Schultz, featured in the definitive book, "Reading The Water."
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Robin Young Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.
