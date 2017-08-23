Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Decades-Old 'Smut' Scandal Revisited Onstage At Massachusetts College

August 23, 2017
  • Karen Brown, New England Public Radio
In 1960, a well-known literature professor at Smith College was arrested for having gay pornographic materials in his Northampton, Massachusetts, apartment. Four decades later, that scandal became the basis for a nonfiction book.

Now the story is getting a new telling — an operatic one — on the very college campus where the original events took place. New England Public Radio's Karen Brown (@kbrownreports) reports.

This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

