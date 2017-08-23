Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

South Florida Braces For Wave Of Venezuelan Political Exiles

August 23, 2017
  • Tim Padgett, WLRN
David Smolansky, opposition mayor of the El Hatillo district of Caracas, in 2016. Smolansky was ordered arrested this month by Venezuela's socialist regime for allowing anti-government protests. He is currently in hiding. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
For years now, Venezuelans have been emigrating to the U.S. to escape their country's economic crisis and violent crime. But with their unpopular socialist government assuming near-dictatorial powers this summer, the Venezuelan expat community is now bracing for a wave of political exiles.

Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) from WLRN in Miami reports.

This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

