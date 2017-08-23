Here & Now
South Florida Braces For Wave Of Venezuelan Political Exiles
For years now, Venezuelans have been emigrating to the U.S. to escape their country's economic crisis and violent crime. But with their unpopular socialist government assuming near-dictatorial powers this summer, the Venezuelan expat community is now bracing for a wave of political exiles.
Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) from WLRN in Miami reports.
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
