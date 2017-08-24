In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 24, 2017 full broadcast, Weather Channel meteorologist Jen Carfagno joins us with an update on Tropical Storm Harvey, which is gaining strength as it moves toward the Gulf Coast. Also, we explore the cultural impact of the Chinese television drama "Ode to Joy," which features five millennial women from different walks of life living in Shanghai. And we talk with food allergy researcher Dr. Ruchi Gupta about what could be behind an increase in life-threatening food allergies in the U.S. in the last 10 years. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.