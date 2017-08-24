In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 24, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Scott Horsley joins us to discuss Trump's relationship with congressional leaders of his own party, as well as the latest news from the White House on rules to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. Also, years of war in Yemen have driven millions of people from their homes and left millions more without enough food and at risk of cholera. We speak with Matthew Tueller, the American ambassador to Yemen. And on Sunday HBO will air the season seven finale of "Game of Thrones," and there's plenty of fan controversy brewing in anticipation. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.