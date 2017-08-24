Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Charlottesville Covers Confederate Statues Ahead Of Town Hall Meeting

August 24, 2017
City workers drape a tarp over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation park in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Charlottesville, Virginia, will hold a "community recovery" town hall this weekend, after the violent white supremacist rally there earlier this month. On Wednesday, city workers draped black tarps over two statues of Confederate leaders.

Sandy Hausman, Charlottesville bureau chief for WVTF and RadioIQ, joins Here & Now's Robin Young with latest.

