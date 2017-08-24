Here & Now
Support the news
Charlottesville Covers Confederate Statues Ahead Of Town Hall Meeting
Charlottesville, Virginia, will hold a "community recovery" town hall this weekend, after the violent white supremacist rally there earlier this month. On Wednesday, city workers draped black tarps over two statues of Confederate leaders.
Sandy Hausman, Charlottesville bureau chief for WVTF and RadioIQ, joins Here & Now's Robin Young with latest.
This segment airs on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news