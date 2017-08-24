Here & Now
China Pushes Private Firms To Invest In State-Owned Companies
With China's debt burden growing, the government is pushing for "mixed ownership reform." That means it is pressuring healthy private companies to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into struggling state-owned operations.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Business Insider’s Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) about the implications.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
