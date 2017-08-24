Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Is Coming To An End. But Will It Be With A Bang?

August 24, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, in an image from season seven of "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO)MoreCloseclosemore
Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, in an image from season seven of "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO)

On Sunday, HBO will air the season seven finale of "Game of Thrones," and there's plenty of fan controversy brewing in anticipation.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about the finale, and what's next for the show.

This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news