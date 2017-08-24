Here & Now
'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Is Coming To An End. But Will It Be With A Bang?
On Sunday, HBO will air the season seven finale of "Game of Thrones," and there's plenty of fan controversy brewing in anticipation.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about the finale, and what's next for the show.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
