Mayweather-McGregor Fight Pits Top Boxer Against Elite Martial Artist

A fight on Saturday in Las Vegas will put two elite athletes face-to-face in a boxing ring. The twist is that one of the athletes isn't a boxer.

Ultimate Fighting champion Conor McGregor will fight one of the world’s best boxers in Floyd Mayweather. The purse could be as high as $300 million, but some doctors are warning that the fight should have never been sanctioned in the first place. Here & Now's Robin Young learns more from sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.