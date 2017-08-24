Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Mayweather-McGregor Fight Pits Top Boxer Against Elite Martial Artist

August 24, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Aug. 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Aug. 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A fight on Saturday in Las Vegas will put two elite athletes face-to-face in a boxing ring. The twist is that one of the athletes isn't a boxer.

Ultimate Fighting champion Conor McGregor will fight one of the world’s best boxers in Floyd Mayweather. The purse could be as high as $300 million, but some doctors are warning that the fight should have never been sanctioned in the first place. Here & Now's Robin Young learns more from sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment airs on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news