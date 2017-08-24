Music From The Show

Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

August 24, 2017
Tristeza, "Are We People"
Luke Abbott, "Carrage"
Portishead, "Silence"
Mike Tyson's Punch Out Theme
Notwist, "Pilot"
Lemon Jelly, "68 aka only time"
Krozer, "Vehicle Freaks Pt. II"
Devo, "Gut Feeling"
The Cure, "Faith"
Shigetto, "Soul Searching"
Gatto Fritto, "The Curse"
knight Life, "Dont Stop"
Lifetones, "Decide"
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, "No Drool"
Cat Power, "Ruin"
AABZU, "Perfect Zombie"
Pixies, "Havelina"
Northcape, "Eukaryote"
Spoon, "The Minor Tough"

