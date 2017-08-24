Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Blasts Republican Leaders For Creating 'A Mess'

August 24, 2017
President Trump speaks as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) and House Speaker Paul Ryan listen during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on June 6, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump tweeted Thursday morning that passing a debt ceiling limit in Congress "could have been so easy- now a mess" because Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan didn't follow his advice on attaching it to another piece of legislation.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) about Trump's relationship with congressional leaders of his own party, as well as the latest news from the White House on rules to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

