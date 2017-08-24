Trump Blasts Republican Leaders For Creating 'A Mess'

President Trump tweeted Thursday morning that passing a debt ceiling limit in Congress "could have been so easy- now a mess" because Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan didn't follow his advice on attaching it to another piece of legislation.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) about Trump's relationship with congressional leaders of his own party, as well as the latest news from the White House on rules to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.