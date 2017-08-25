In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 25, 2017 full broadcast, we review the week in politics — from President Trump's attacks against members of his own party to Hurricane Harvey preparations — with Beth Fouhy of NBC News and Jesse Holland of the Associated Press. Also, comedian and "The Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr. joins us to reflect on comedian and social activist Dick Gregory's legacy. Gregory died last Saturday at age 84. And one program in Boston has taken a unique approach to reducing gang-related violence: paying former gang members to go back to school. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.