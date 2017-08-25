In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 25, 2017 full broadcast, we check in with Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough about how the island city south of Houston is preparing for Hurricane Harvey. Also, the violent clashes in Charlottesville have intensified the debate over whether cities should remove their Confederate statues. WAMU's Patrick Madden reports that's especially true in Alexandria, Virginia. And mobs rampaged across a north Indian town Friday, following a court verdict that found a quasi-religious sect leader guilty of raping two of his followers. The BBC's Sanjoy Majumder in Delhi joins us with the latest. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.