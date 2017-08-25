Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

PAN, "GOD"

Fleet Foxes, "Mearcstapa"

Edison, "Pigeon 2"

Triathalon, "Step Into The Dark"

Mr. Twin Sister, "Medford"

Nathan Fake, "The Sky Was Pink"

The Herbaliser, "Gold Rush"

Copywrite, "Trouble"

Stone Temple Pilots, "Press Play"

Maribel Tafur, "Mysteris of Love"

Grandbrother, "Open"

The Sound Carriers, "This is Normal"

Beak>, "Bristol"

Wicked Farleys, "Route 2"

Kraftwerk, "Home Computer"

The Oh Sees, "The Static God"

Sebastien Tellers, "LaRitournelle"

The Beta Band, "B+A"