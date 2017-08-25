Here & Now
Remembering Comedian And Social Activist Dick Gregory
Comedian Dick Gregory died last Saturday at age 84. In addition to his comedy, he was also an outspoken activist and cultural commentator.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Roy Wood Jr. (@roywoodjr), comedian and correspondent for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," about Gregory's legacy.
This segment aired on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
