Remembering Comedian And Social Activist Dick Gregory

August 25, 2017
Comedian and activist Dick Gregory in 2012. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Comedian Dick Gregory died last Saturday at age 84. In addition to his comedy, he was also an outspoken activist and cultural commentator.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Roy Wood Jr. (@roywoodjr), comedian and correspondent for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," about Gregory's legacy.

This segment aired on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

