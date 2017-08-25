Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Treasury Secretary's Wife At Center Of Online Controversy
President Trump retweeted an image of his face moving in front President Obama's face, labeled "The best eclipse ever!" And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin watched the eclipse from Fort Knox with his wife, Louise Linton, who was criticized for a condescending response to a commenter on Instagram.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the week in social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
