Thailand's Former Prime Minister Fails To Show Up For Verdict

August 25, 2017
Members of the media film outside of the house of former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in Bangkok on Aug 25, 2017. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of the media film outside of the house of former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in Bangkok on Aug 25, 2017. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities in Thailand are searching for Yingluck Shinawatra, the country's former prime minister, after she failed to show up Friday for the verdict in her corruption trial.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from BBC correspondent Jonathan Head (@pakhead) in Bangkok.

