Thailand's Former Prime Minister Fails To Show Up For Verdict
Authorities in Thailand are searching for Yingluck Shinawatra, the country's former prime minister, after she failed to show up Friday for the verdict in her corruption trial.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from BBC correspondent Jonathan Head (@pakhead) in Bangkok.
