Here & Now
Support the news
Week In Politics: Trump Jabs GOP Leaders, Hurricane Harvey Strengthens
This week, President Trump at times appealed for national unity, while at other times angrily attacking the news media. In tweets he also attacked fellow Republicans by name.
Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins review the week in politics with Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) of NBC News and Jesse Holland (@jessejholland) of the Associated Press.
This segment aired on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news