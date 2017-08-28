August 28, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 28, 2017 full broadcast, we hear the latest updates on now-Tropical Storm Harvey from National Weather Service director Louis Uccellini and reporters covering the event in Texas. Also, with Brexit talks resuming, we look at the big issues still up for discussion and why the first two rounds of talks have hardly produced any breakthroughs. And, is Boise the next Portland? We take a look at how the capital of Idaho's cultural cachet is growing. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.