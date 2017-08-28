August 28, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 28, 2017 full broadcast, we continue coverage of now-Tropical Storm Harvey, getting the latest on rescue efforts, how the storm will affect Texas' economy and more. Also, we hear from NPR's Domenico Montanaro for the latest politics headlines, including President Trump's response to Harvey and the storm's political ramifications. And, we revisit a conversation on "helicopter parents" — and why a former dean of freshmen at Stanford University says overparenting can lead to kids being unprepared for college. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.