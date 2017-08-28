Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Lomea, "Idelogue"

MoonDuo, "New Dawn"

Tennis, "Origin"

Tobacco, "Got Wet In The Bomb Shelter"

VallisAlps, "Young"

PJ Harvey, "Let England Shake"

Furniteur, "Brat"

Built To Spill, "Strange"

Broken Social Scene, "Shampoo Suicide"

Boards Of Canada, "Come To Dust"

Maribel Tafuf, "Mysteries"

Luke Kirkland, "International Arms"

Washed Out, "It All Feels Right"

The Wicked Farley, "Route 2"

Fake Palm, "Glass Walls"

Lullatone, "Growing Up"

Khruangbin, "MaBeHamNemiresim"

Helms, "Smallest World In The World"

Parquet Courts, "She's Rolling"