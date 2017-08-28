Rising Sea Levels And Beach Erosion On North Carolina's Outer Banks

Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to cause significant beach erosion along the entire Texas coastline. Beach erosion is a problem faced by all coastal communities that are experiencing more frequent flooding and more severe storms due to climate change. The United Nations predicts sea levels will rise by 1 to 3 feet by the end of the century. And more recent estimate by NASA and other scientists have projected up to 8 feet or more on the high end.

David Boeri (@davidboeri) from Here & Now contributor WBUR recently traveled to one vulnerable spot — North Carolina's Outer Banks.