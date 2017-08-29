Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Harvey Flooding Worsens In Nation’s 4th-Largest City

August 29, 2017
Sgt. Chad Watts, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, holds Madelyn Nguyen, 2, after he rescued her and her family by boat from floodwaters of Harvey in Houston on Monday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continue in Texas’ gulf coast region. At least 10 people have been killed and over 30,000 have been relocated to shelters. The state is likely to require a multibillion-dollar reconstruction effort.

NPR's Rebecca Hersher (@rhersher) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti from Houston for an update.

This segment aired on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

