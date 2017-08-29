Here & Now
Harvey Flooding Worsens In Nation’s 4th-Largest City
Heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continue in Texas’ gulf coast region. At least 10 people have been killed and over 30,000 have been relocated to shelters. The state is likely to require a multibillion-dollar reconstruction effort.
NPR's Rebecca Hersher (@rhersher) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti from Houston for an update.
This segment aired on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
