Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump Aides Sought Putin's Help To Build Trump Tower In Moscow

August 29, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves following a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in the East Room of the White House Aug. 28, 2017 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves following a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in the East Room of the White House Aug. 28, 2017 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Washington Post and The New York Times are reporting about a deal that two of President Trump's associates were trying to put together, months after Trump announced he was running for president, to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

When the deal stalled, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen emailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to get Putin's team on board.

Journalist and Trump biographer Timothy O'Brien (@TimOBrien) and Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest news, and where the Russia investigation stands now.

This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news