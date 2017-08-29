Here & Now
Trump Aides Sought Putin's Help To Build Trump Tower In Moscow
The Washington Post and The New York Times are reporting about a deal that two of President Trump's associates were trying to put together, months after Trump announced he was running for president, to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
When the deal stalled, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen emailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to get Putin's team on board.
Journalist and Trump biographer Timothy O'Brien (@TimOBrien) and Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest news, and where the Russia investigation stands now.
This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
