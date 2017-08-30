Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Thurstone Moore, "Tape"

Poolside, "Which Way To Paradise"

Shipping News, "Steerage"

Glad Kill, "Death"

Boards of Canada, "Sundown"

Calvin Harris, "Slide"

Mariachi Bolero, "El Dia Que Te Conoci"

David Bowie, "Lazarus"

Porches, "Underwater"

June of 44, "Shadow Puglist"

Caribou, "SUN"

Can, "Spray"

Sebastien Tellier, "SvenLovea Catalan FC"

Octave Minds, "Symmetry slice"

Hooverphonic, "Inhaler"

Slint, "Washer"

The Cure, "All Cats Are Grey"