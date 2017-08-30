Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Music From The Show

August 30, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Thurstone Moore, "Tape"
Poolside, "Which Way To Paradise"
Shipping News, "Steerage"
Glad Kill, "Death"
Boards of Canada, "Sundown"
Calvin Harris, "Slide"
Mariachi Bolero, "El Dia Que Te Conoci"
David Bowie, "Lazarus"
Porches, "Underwater"
June of 44, "Shadow Puglist"
Caribou, "SUN"
Can, "Spray"
Sebastien Tellier, "SvenLovea Catalan FC"
Octave Minds, "Symmetry slice"
Hooverphonic, "Inhaler"
Slint, "Washer"
The Cure, "All Cats Are Grey"

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news