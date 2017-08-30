Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Harvey's Floods Spared Rockport, Texas. Its Winds Did Not

August 30, 2017
Joshua Nguyen (left) and Deserae Garcia clean up around their home after Hurricane Harvey passed through on Aug. 27, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with the C.J. Wax, the mayor of Rockport, Texas. Much of the coastal city was destroyed last Friday when Harvey came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, even though the storm did not cause widespread flooding. Residents are taking stock of the damage today.

This segment aired on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

