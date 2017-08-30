Here & Now
Harvey's Floods Spared Rockport, Texas. Its Winds Did Not
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with the C.J. Wax, the mayor of Rockport, Texas. Much of the coastal city was destroyed last Friday when Harvey came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, even though the storm did not cause widespread flooding. Residents are taking stock of the damage today.
This segment aired on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
