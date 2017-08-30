Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Tweets 'Heart Goes Out Even More' To Storm Victims

August 30, 2017
President Donald Trump (right) sits with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 29, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump (right) sits with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 29, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump met with emergency responders in Texas yesterday, and was criticized for not showing enough empathy to those affected by Harvey, now a tropical storm.

This morning Trump tweeted:

Political analysts Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss Trump's response to the storm, and the president's focus on tax reform at an event in Missouri Wednesday afternoon.

This segment airs on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

