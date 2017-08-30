Trump Tweets 'Heart Goes Out Even More' To Storm Victims

President Trump met with emergency responders in Texas yesterday, and was criticized for not showing enough empathy to those affected by Harvey, now a tropical storm.

This morning Trump tweeted:

Political analysts Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss Trump's response to the storm, and the president's focus on tax reform at an event in Missouri Wednesday afternoon.