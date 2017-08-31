In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 31, 2017 full broadcast, we hear an update on Beaumont, Texas — which is without running water after service from the main pump station broke down due to rising waters — from NPR's Debbie Elliott. Also, the president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy joins us to discuss the best ways to give after a disaster like Hurricane Harvey. And from Philadelphia's deadly yellow fever outbreak in 1793 to the Galveston hurricane of 1900, historians Ed Ayers and Joanne Freeman say the country's earliest disasters have taught valuable lessons for preventing loss of life in the modern era. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.