As Harvey Drenches U.S., Deadly Floods Sweep Across South Asia

August 31, 2017
At least 1,200 people have been killed by rising rivers in India, Nepal and Bangladesh recently.

While we continue to follow the effects of Harvey in the U.S., Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with the BBC's Sanjoy Majumder (@bbcsanjoym) in Delhi for more on flooding in South Asia.

