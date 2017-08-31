Here & Now
As Harvey Drenches U.S., Deadly Floods Sweep Across South Asia
At least 1,200 people have been killed by rising rivers in India, Nepal and Bangladesh recently.
While we continue to follow the effects of Harvey in the U.S., Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with the BBC's Sanjoy Majumder (@bbcsanjoym) in Delhi for more on flooding in South Asia.
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
