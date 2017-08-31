Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Geoglyphs, "Wavelength"

Air, "Cloud Up"

Wvnstvn, "Smvth"

Death In Vegas, "Zugaga"

Air, "Dirty Trip"

Minila Killah, "All I Want"

Clark, "Strength Through Fragility"

Satin Jackets, "For Day"

Arms Of Tripoli, "Dream In Tongues"

The Beta Band, "B+A"

Jeff Buckley, "Lover You Should Have Come Over"

R. Stevie Moore, "Signal"

Lomea, "Idelogue"

Lemon Jelly, " 68 aka Only Time"

Laid Back, "White Horse"

Stavroz, "Moser"

U137, "Varberg"

Lexar, "Till Dawn"

Pat Lenchantin, "Kentucky Hynm"