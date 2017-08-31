Here & Now
Trump Pledges 'Biggest Ever' Corporate Tax Cut
President Trump promised to overhaul the tax code in a speech Wednesday, but still has not offered a detailed plan for how he will do it. Speaking in Springfield, Missouri, Trump made a pitch for lower taxes on corporations, saying that would lead to higher wages for American workers.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson dives into the proposal with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette), senior finance correspondent for Business Insider.
This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
