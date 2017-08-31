Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Pledges 'Biggest Ever' Corporate Tax Cut

August 31, 2017
President Trump participates in a tax overhaul kickoff event at the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, Mo., on Aug. 30, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump participates in a tax overhaul kickoff event at the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, Mo., on Aug. 30, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump promised to overhaul the tax code in a speech Wednesday, but still has not offered a detailed plan for how he will do it. Speaking in Springfield, Missouri, Trump made a pitch for lower taxes on corporations, saying that would lead to higher wages for American workers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson dives into the proposal with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette), senior finance correspondent for Business Insider.

This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

