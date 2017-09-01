Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Harvey Moves North And East, Causing Flooding In Kentucky And Tennessee

September 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Harvey is making its way north and east, causing heavy rains and some flooding in Kentucky and Tennessee. A week after the hurricane made landfall in Texas, the Gulf Coast continues to struggle with its aftermath.

NPR’s John Burnett (@radiobigtex) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson how people are coping Friday.

This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news