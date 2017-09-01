Here & Now
Harvey Moves North And East, Causing Flooding In Kentucky And Tennessee
Harvey is making its way north and east, causing heavy rains and some flooding in Kentucky and Tennessee. A week after the hurricane made landfall in Texas, the Gulf Coast continues to struggle with its aftermath.
NPR’s John Burnett (@radiobigtex) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson how people are coping Friday.
This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
