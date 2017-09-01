Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Grouper, "Labyrinth"

Bone Thugs And Harmony, "First Of The Month"

June Of 44, "Shadow Pugilist"

Palm, "You Are What Eats You"

The Wicked Farleys, "Route 2"

Pinback, "Sender"

Autolux, "Soft Scene"

Al Green, "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart"

Avi Buffalo, "Truth Sets In"

Rustie, "Slasher"

Neu!, "Isi"

StereoLab, "Metronomic Underground"

Deerhoof, "God 2"

Kim Deal, "Dirty Hessians"

Women, "Shake Hand"

Deer Hunter, "Curve"

A Minor Forest, " Ed Is 50"