Social Media Buzz: Piano-Playing Pastor And Dramatic Rescues Trend In Texas

Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have brought out some of the best — and worst — of social media. There's the Instagram post of Pastor Aric Harding playing the piano in his flooded living room, and Houston resident John Nash defending his store from looters.

But the storm has also spawned its share of internet hoaxes, ranging from fake pictures of a submerged airport to a shark swimming down the highway. Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss what's trending on social media nearly a week after Harvey made landfall.