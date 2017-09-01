Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

'Texas Navy' Answers The Call In Houston

September 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Andrew White pilots his boat while making rescues in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday. (Courtesy Andrew White)MoreCloseclosemore
Andrew White pilots his boat while making rescues in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday. (Courtesy Andrew White)

Crews of everyday civilians in Houston have been going door to door with their boats to rescue people from their flooded homes. They've been called the "Texas Navy," which is derived from the "Cajun Navy" that made similar rescues in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Andrew White, one of the rescuers in Houston.

More Photos

(Courtesy Andrew White)
(Courtesy Andrew White)
(Courtesy Andrew White)
(Courtesy Andrew White)
(Courtesy Andrew White)
(Courtesy Andrew White)

This segment aired on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news