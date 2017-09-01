Here & Now
Support the news
'Texas Navy' Answers The Call In Houston
Crews of everyday civilians in Houston have been going door to door with their boats to rescue people from their flooded homes. They've been called the "Texas Navy," which is derived from the "Cajun Navy" that made similar rescues in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Andrew White, one of the rescuers in Houston.
More Photos
This segment aired on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news