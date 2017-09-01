Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Vanilla Shortage Drives Changes In Flavor Industry

September 01, 2017
  • Irina Zhorov, WHYY
Teresa Wall uses vanilla in about 75 percent of her recipes at her Philadelphia bakery, Tartes. But not everyone is willing to pay for real vanilla. (Irina Zhorov/The Pulse)
Teresa Wall uses vanilla in about 75 percent of her recipes at her Philadelphia bakery, Tartes. But not everyone is willing to pay for real vanilla. (Irina Zhorov/The Pulse)

There's a global shortage of vanilla beans, most of which come from Madagascar. That wouldn't have been a problem a few years ago when many food companies relied on synthetic vanilla flavor.

But as Irina Zhorov (@zhorovir) of WHYY's The Pulse reports, customer demand for natural vanilla is leading to a spike in prices — and a search for alternatives in the flavor industry.

This segment airs on September 1, 2017.

