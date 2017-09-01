Here & Now
Vanilla Shortage Drives Changes In Flavor Industry
There's a global shortage of vanilla beans, most of which come from Madagascar. That wouldn't have been a problem a few years ago when many food companies relied on synthetic vanilla flavor.
But as Irina Zhorov (@zhorovir) of WHYY's The Pulse reports, customer demand for natural vanilla is leading to a spike in prices — and a search for alternatives in the flavor industry.
This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
