Bullied Boy Escorted To School By Group Of 50 Bikers

September 04, 2017
  • Erika Lantz, Kind World
Phil Mick, center, with Brent Warfield, fourth from left, and other bikers who came to escort him to school. (Courtesy of Brent Warfield)MoreCloseclosemore
Many kids across the country will be starting school this week. For some, this time of year can evoke terrible anxiety.

Erika Lantz (@ejlantz) of WBUR's Kind World (@WBURKindWorld) brings us a story of a boy who dreaded returning to school — and the man who helped him change that.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

